Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 4,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 12,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 5.56% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

