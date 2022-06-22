Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Trading Up 2.5%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.40% of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

