Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Trading Up 2.5%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.40% of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (LOPX)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.