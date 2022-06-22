DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.37

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.37 and traded as high as C$1.50. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 37,272 shares traded.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$117.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( TSE:DRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

