Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.47. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

