DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.39

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 10761496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

