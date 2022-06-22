Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $255.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
