DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. DLocal comprises about 1.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.06% of DLocal worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in DLocal by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 2,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DLO stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.
Several research analysts recently commented on DLO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
