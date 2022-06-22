DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. DLocal comprises about 1.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.06% of DLocal worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in DLocal by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 2,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.