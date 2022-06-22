DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Trading 7.1% Higher

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. 156,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 275,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile (OTC:DMGGF)
