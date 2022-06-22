DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Trading 7.1% Higher

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. 156,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 275,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile (OTC:DMGGF)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company. It operates through data centre operations, data analytics and forensics, and developing enterprise Blockchains divisions. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.

