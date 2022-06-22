Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Cut by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.56. 6,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.30.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

