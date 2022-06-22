Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $42,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $155.69. 5,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,665. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

