Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $300.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 301.20 ($3.69), with a volume of 74699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.60 ($3.74).

DOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 410 ($5.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.82) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 373.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

