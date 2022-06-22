Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.34

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.34 and traded as high as $16.22. Donegal Group shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 145,456 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of $506.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.53%.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at $102,263.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $244,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,752.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 229,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,736 and have sold 56,543 shares valued at $909,794. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

