Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.90

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 6919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.