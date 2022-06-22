DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3,770.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $189,342,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,376,000 after buying an additional 1,993,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,030.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 647,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 590,654 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 360,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,974. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.