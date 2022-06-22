Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Duck Creek Technologies has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -438.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.22.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after buying an additional 225,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

