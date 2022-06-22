Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells $1,490,000.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after buying an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. Thomas H Lee Partners LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after buying an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

