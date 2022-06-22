Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells $1,490,000.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.