Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DPMLF opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPMLF shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Dundee Securities downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

