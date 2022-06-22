Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.63

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.63 and traded as low as C$7.08. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 416,539 shares.

DPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.63.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

