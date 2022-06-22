DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.
NYSE:DXC opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
About DXC Technology (Get Rating)
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
