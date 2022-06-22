Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -64,300.00 and a beta of -0.02.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
About Dynatronics (Get Rating)
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
