Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -64,300.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

