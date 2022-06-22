Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.63. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 16,781 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -64,300.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

