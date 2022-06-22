e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

ELF stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $404,818.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,717 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.