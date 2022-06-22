Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $106.97

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $106.97 and last traded at $106.97, with a volume of 1023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

