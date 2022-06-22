Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.77

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and traded as low as $42.40. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 129,521 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.