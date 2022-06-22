easyJet (LON:EZJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $401.80

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 401.80 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 411.50 ($5.04), with a volume of 605921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.70 ($5.09).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.66) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.21) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.47) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.17) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 700.93 ($8.59).

Get easyJet alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 510.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 554.58. The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.