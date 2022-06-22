Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $123.94

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.94 and last traded at $124.79, with a volume of 8477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average is $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 68.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

