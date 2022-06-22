Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 22,127 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 22,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $146,480.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EWTX stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,419. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

