Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 31,078 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 31,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $226,558.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 477,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $366.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.10.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EWTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
