Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 31,078 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 31,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $226,558.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 477,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $366.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.10.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

