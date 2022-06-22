Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Financial Analysis

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

79.9% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vir Biotechnology and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 3 3 0 2.50 Editas Medicine 2 3 4 0 2.22

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $61.33, suggesting a potential upside of 148.31%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 179.70%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology 52.29% 96.39% 68.43% Editas Medicine -721.60% -32.88% -26.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Editas Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $1.10 billion 2.98 $528.58 million $9.05 2.73 Editas Medicine $25.54 million 31.90 -$192.50 million ($2.73) -4.35

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Editas Medicine on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness. It also develops EDIT-102 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and EDIT-301 to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer, as well as has an early discovery program to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and research collaboration with Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease, as well as research collaboration with AskBio. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.