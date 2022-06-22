EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.54

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.54 and traded as low as $46.17. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 35,094 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.79) to €5.70 ($6.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

