Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

