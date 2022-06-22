Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.
About Educational Development (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
