eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. eHealth has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $254.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.34.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. eHealth’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in eHealth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in eHealth by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 246,152 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

