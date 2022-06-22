Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 424,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,469 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at about $8,550,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,772,000.

PAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,340. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

