Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.56% of Perpetua Resources worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 158,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 3,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,763. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

