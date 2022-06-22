Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 497 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

VBK stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.45. 2,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,877. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.66 and a 200-day moving average of $239.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

