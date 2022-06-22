Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 51,000 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $67,178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $29,452,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,340,000 after buying an additional 2,008,005 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after buying an additional 1,458,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 750,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,994. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

