Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.12% of Manchester United worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,346,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000.

MANU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,631. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $609.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Manchester United’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -13.95%.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

