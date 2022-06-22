Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.07% of CoreCivic worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 5,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.84.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

