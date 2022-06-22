Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Huntsman accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 699.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,503,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,284. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

