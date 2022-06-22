Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

PYPL stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. 158,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,613,019. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

