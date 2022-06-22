Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Booking by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $7.84 on Wednesday, hitting $1,929.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,262.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 154.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,751.31.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

