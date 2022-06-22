Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,748,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,113,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2,021.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 495,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $334.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.60. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.