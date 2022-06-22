Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.07. 10,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

