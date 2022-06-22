Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.11% of Hibbett worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,986 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 817.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,051 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Hibbett stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,637. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $625.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

