Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.21. 983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,882. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

