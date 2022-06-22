Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 7.09% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

WHLR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,542. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

