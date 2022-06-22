Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.06 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.86. 2,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,859. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.54.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

