Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.13 Million Stake in Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) by 343.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.57% of Finward Bancorp worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNWD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. 2,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.58. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $50.00.

Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

