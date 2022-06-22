Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 51,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,813. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

