Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 293.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.58. 28,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.20. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

